TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new $34 million Washburn University School of Law building is set to be finished this spring.

The groundbreaking for the project was in early June 2021 and construction began shortly thereafter. Currently, the contractor is working on exterior concrete work, landscaping and interior finish work.

The new facility will anchor the southeast corner of the campus at 21st and Washburn, the former location of married student housing. The new building will pay tribute to Senator Bob Dole, who graduated from Washburn Law school in 1952. The front lobby will have an open concept with natural lighting. This space will be available for special events, banquets, etc.

The building will have 65,000 square feet of space, split between 12,400 square feet of classroom space, 7,000 square feet of courtroom and advocacy space, a 2,500-square-foot law clinic and an 11,000-square-foot library. It is designed to fit the needs of the changing legal curriculum and is equipped with technology to train lawyers who are practice-ready.

MCPGroup Inc. is the general contractor.