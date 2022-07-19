TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held their July Business Unwind social at the newly renovated Core First Bank and Trust headquarters, on Tuesday.

“We started the renovations on our main bank in July 2019,” said John Fager, Core First Bank and Trust Executive Vice President. “We had a great group working with us and that made everything as painless as possible. We gutted the building. We took it down to the studs and concrete. We replaced all the HVAC, the electrical systems, and rebuilt offices.”

“We are excited to remain on South Topeka Boulevard,” said Fager “We have a building that looks really good and it’s a great part of the street scape of Topeka Boulevard.”

Business Unwind is a networking social for the Topeka business community. It is sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership and open to members of the Chamber of Commerce. The next Business Unwind will be August 20 at Lewis Toyota, 2951 S.W. Fairlawn Rd.