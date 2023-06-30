TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cornerstone of Topeka held a housewarming party Friday evening at Kay’s Garden in the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

“Cornerstone is affordable housing. We are a nonprofit organization offering housing for low income families,” Dora Coronel, Housing Director for Cornerstone of Topeka said. “We also offer transitional housing, which is transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing.”

“We wouldn’t be here without support from folks like you and all proceeds from tonight go towards our transitional housing program,” Chris Palmer, Executive Director, Cornerstone of Topeka said.

On the Cornerstone website, “Cornerstone has been serving the Topeka Community since 1987. The organization began with a short-term Transitional Housing Program, providing housing and resources to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness to get back on their feet. In 1990, Cornerstone expanded services to provide permanent affordable housing.”

Cornerstone currently has 179 housing units consisting of single-family Homes, Duplexes and a few fourplexes. 23 of these units are dedicated to providing housing to the homeless population at a very low rent with all utilities paid. Approximately 80% of our tenants receive no rent subsidy.