TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that the election is over, have you ever wondered how your vote gets counted?

27 News was given an exclusive “behind the scenes” look at how the Shawnee County election process works and how your vote is counted.

When the polls close at 7 p.m., the voting site judges load the ballots and thumb drives, (which contain the vote totals and have been removed from the voting machines), into their vehicles and deliver them to the Shawnee County Elections Headquarters parking lot. The ballot bags and thumb drives are then certified and loaded onto carts to be carried into the election office by volunteers.

Once the bags and thumb drives are delivered to election officials, they are sorted by type and the thumb drives are delivered to the election commissioners office where the votes are tallied electronically.

The entire process is carefully monitored and is always under careful observation by certified election officials.