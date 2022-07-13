TOPEKA (KSNT) – As part of Topeka Music Week the country group Nebraska Showdown played their popular country music at Evergy Plaza Wednesday evening.

The country concert was a kickoff to Heartland Stampede week at Heartland Motorsports Park on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The 2nd annual Country Kickoff, sponsored by Fidelity State Bank & Trust Co., featured the Nebraska Showdown band. This 90’s country cover band was a fan favorite from last year.

In addition to live music, there were vendors & food trucks on site.

