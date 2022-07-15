TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Country Stampede at the Heartland continued on Friday with a large crowd, good country music, and hot weather.

Friday’s photos are from the LOCASH concert. LOCASH is a country music duo consisting of Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, of Baltimore, Maryland and Kokomo, Indiana. They have charted seven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart including their highest-charting single “I Know Somebody”, which topped the Billboard Country charts in 2016.

Country Stampede at the Heartland is an annual 3-day outdoor music and camping festival that takes place at Heartland Park in South Topeka. The Country Stampede is nationally known as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest and has grown to almost 400 acres. The biggest names in country music have performed on stage in the past.

Headlining this year’s Stampede are,

Jerrod Niemann

Parmalee

Craig Morgan

LOCASH

Walker Hayes

Jake Owen

Big & Rich ft. Cowboy Troy

Kid Rock

and more

