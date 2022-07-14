TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Country Stampede at the Heartland is back in Topeka this summer with a star-studded line-up.

Thursday’s concert photos are from the group, Parmalee. Parmalee band members include, Matt and Scott Thomas from Parmele, North Carolina, their cousin Barry Knox and longtime friend Josh McSwain.

Country Stampede at the Heartland is an annual 3-day outdoor music and camping festival that takes place at Heartland Park in South Topeka. The Country Stampede is nationally known as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest and has grown to almost 400 acres. The biggest names in country music have performed on stage in the past.

Headlining this year’s Stampede are,

Jerrod Niemann

Parmalee

Craig Morgan

LOCASH

Walker Hayes

Jake Owen

Big & Rich ft. Cowboy Troy

Kid Rock

and more

Click here for a schedule of this year’s Country Stampede.