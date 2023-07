TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Country Stampede, Party in the Heartland begins Thursday, July 13 at Heartland Park Topeka.

To get Topeka in the spirit of the Stampede, Evergy Plaza and Fidelity State Bank and Trust held a kickoff party Wednesday evening at Evergy Plaza.

The event started at 6:00 p.m. with the Top City Line Dancers giving free line dancing lessons. The main event was at 7:00 p.m. with a concert by Big Time Grain Co., a duo from Overland Park.