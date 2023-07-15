TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Country Stampede Party in the Heartland got underway Saturday afternoon with lots of fun activities, including:

camping

food and drink

lots of Western gear to buy

great live music

The Country Stampede is an annual 3-day outdoor music and camping festival in Topeka, Kansas. The festival is nationally known as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest.

Saturday entertainment included,

Avery Anna

Shenandoah

Eli Young Band

Cody Johnson

On the West stage: