TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Country Stampede Party in the Heartland got underway Saturday afternoon with lots of fun activities, including:

  • camping
  • food and drink
  • lots of Western gear to buy
  • great live music

The Country Stampede is an annual 3-day outdoor music and camping festival in Topeka, Kansas. The festival is nationally known as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest.

Saturday entertainment included,

  • Avery Anna
  • Shenandoah
  • Eli Young Band
  • Cody Johnson

On the West stage:

  • Shane Profitt
  • Neon Union
  • Chase Wright