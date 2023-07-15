TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Country Stampede Party in the Heartland got underway Saturday afternoon with lots of fun activities, including:
- camping
- food and drink
- lots of Western gear to buy
- great live music
The Country Stampede is an annual 3-day outdoor music and camping festival in Topeka, Kansas. The festival is nationally known as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest.
Saturday entertainment included,
- Avery Anna
- Shenandoah
- Eli Young Band
- Cody Johnson
On the West stage:
- Shane Profitt
- Neon Union
- Chase Wright