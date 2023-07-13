TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Country Stampede Party in the Heartland got underway Thursday afternoon with lots of fun activities, including,
- camping
- food and drink
- lots of western gear to buy
- great live music
The Country Stampede is an annual 3-day outdoor music and camping festival that takes place in Topeka, Kansas. The festival is nationally known as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest.
Thursday artists on th emain stage include,
- Larry Fleet
- Jackson Dean
- HARDY
On the West stage,
- DJ Hish
- Carter Faith