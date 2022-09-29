TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music star Jamey Johnson played at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort Thursday evening to a sold-out crowd.

Johnson is an eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in March 2022.

Jamey Johnson is from Enterprise, Alabama. After graduating from Jefferson Davis High School, Johnson attended Jacksonville State University, where he was a member of the Marching Southerners.

After 2 years of college, Johnson joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve where he began playing country music in various bars in Montgomery, Alabama. In 2000, Johnson moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a career in country music.

His hits include, In Color, Rebel Soldier, Can’t Cash My Checks, Lead Me Home, You Ask Me To, High Cost of Living, and more.