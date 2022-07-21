TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country star Justin Moore entertained a full house in the Great lakes Ballroom at Prairie Band Casino and Resort Thursday evening.

Moore is a country music singer and songwriter. He began his career in 2002 and signed with Big Machine Records in 2008. He has released six studio albums, including,

Outlaws Like Me

Off the Beaten Path

Kinda Don’t Care

Late Nights and Longnecks

Straight Outta the Country

In 2011 he was nominated and won the Inspirational Country Music Song award and the Inspirational Video award for “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” 2012. He was nominated by the American Country Awards for the Breakthrough Artist of the year and in 2014 he was named Artist of the year by the Academy of Country Music Awards.

He has been on the US Billboard Hot Country chart sixteen times, including the number 1 singles “Small Town USA”, “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”, “Til My Last Day”, “Lettin’ the Night Roll”, “You Look Like I Need a Drink”, “Somebody Else Will”, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home”, and “Why We Drink”.