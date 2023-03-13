TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation welcomed its new Gage Park mini-train Monday morning with a ribbon cutting and the first ride for raffle winners.

The new electric mini-train arrived on Monday, Feb. 20, and the assembly of the train was completed shortly thereafter.

The electric train will replace the old “Iron Horse”, which made its last trip around the park in late October 2022, bringing an end to 55 years of taking passengers on a fun-filled ride around Gage Park.

The mini-train will run from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until Memorial day. After Memorial Day the train will run from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 7 days a week. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation reserves the right to shut down operations during inclement weather.