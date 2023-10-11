TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership and Cox Communications have partnered to host a community conversation on digital equity on Wednesday morning at the GTP offices.

Featured speakers for the morning event were former NFL Superbowl Player, Malcolm Mitchell and Coleen Jennison, market vice president for Kansas, including Wichita, Topeka, Manhattan, Garden City, Pittsburg and 103 other communities in Kansas.

“We are super excited to announce that we are going to be building into some rural areas north of Topeka. Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Jackson Counties. We will be able to serve 1,300 homes now. We have this opportunity with the Office of Broadband Development who made broadband grants available, so we are excited to do that.” Coleen Jennison, Cox Communication Market Vice President.

“My message is to explain the value of being connected. How that brings the world in reach and give people the exposure to maximize their potential and be on an even playing field.” Malcolm Mitchell, Cox Communication Digital Ambassador.



Mitchell is a graduate of University of Georgia, played for the New England Patriots, and

founded the Share the Magic Foundation, whose mission is to transform children’s lives

through literacy.

Coleen is a longtime community advocate and currently serves on the boards of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, Rainbows United and the Kansas Cable Telecommunications Association. She holds a BA in communications/journalism from Benedictine College.



Other panelists include: