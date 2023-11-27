TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday the Cair Paravel Latin School (CPLS) held a celebration to recognize the cheer team for their 3rd consecutive win in the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Cheer Competition held this Fall at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

“We start back in June with practices at 6:30 a.m. that go all summer long,” CPLS Cheer Coach Courtney Bond said. “Once school starts we practice all season long as well. They can start cheering in sixth grade. A lot of these girls started their sixth grade year and they can cheer all the way through their senior year.”

“Competition is much stiffer in 2A,” Bond said. “We are one of the smallest 2A schools, so we are going up against school that have 60 to 80 more kids than we have. We cheer all football season, and all basketball season, so they are the real deal, they do it all.”

CPLS in Topeka, has been competing in cheer competitions since 2021. The school competed in 1A in 2021 and was moved to 2A in 2022, winning the KSHSAA cheer competition both years as well as in 2023. The KSHSAA Cheer competition was held at the Stormont Vail Events Center in November of this year. The private school includes grades K-12 and competes in cheer in grades nine through 12.

CPLS is the only Kansas school to win the KSHSAA Cheer championships in more than one division, 1A and 2A. The only other Kansas school to win back to back championships is the Rossville Bulldogs.

CPLS became a charter member of the Association of Classical Christian Schools (ACCS) in 1994 which now has 475 member schools. CPLS is one of only 60 schools nationwide to receive full ACCS accreditation which was first granted in October of 2014.