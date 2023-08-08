TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Creations of Hope Art Gallery opened Tuesday morning at Heritage Bank. Creations of Hope is dedicated to the mission of raising awareness of mental health through the exhibition of art.

“We started doing this five years ago. We started talking about what Heritage Bank could do for Valeo and they were talking about all this art that they have going in Valeo. We support Valeo the best we can. We do what we can for them and help out where we can,” Heritage Bank V.P. of Business Development Barb Montgomery said.

The Creations of Hope Main Art Gallery is located in downtown Topeka, 727 S. Kansas Ave. and is sponsored and organized by Valeo Behavioral Health Care. The art gallery at Heritage Bank will be on display until August 18 and local artists in Topeka are excited for an opportunity to show off their work.

The artists will display their artwork in the Heritage Bank Lobby for ten days, from August 8-18. People are encouraged to come inside the lobby, to view the artwork and buy the pieces.

70% of the profits go back to the artist, while the other 30% goes back to Valeo to help them organize future galleries.

You can find the gallery at Heritage Bank located at 3024 SW Wanamaker Rd., Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting August 8-18.