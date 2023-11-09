TOPEKA (KSNT) – Crime Stoppers of Topeka held a chili feed and contest Thursday morning in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus.

“Our chili feed is our annual fundraiser. It helps us raise money for our board each year to help control crime in our community. We love this event and the community support. We love getting all the law enforcement agencies involved and competing with their different chili. They take a lot of pride in the work they put into their chili,” Crime Stoppers of Topeka President Cassidy Roberson said.

The Topeka Police Dept., Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Corrections competed for the best chili, with District Attorney, Mike Kagay and his office winning first prize for their chili entry.

Thursday’s chili feed was held to benefit Crime Stoppers of Topeka with tickets at $10 at the door, $9 with a student ID, and $11 online. With the purchase of a ticket, you get an unlimited sampling of all chili entries from local law enforcement agencies and board members, a large cinnamon roll, beverages and a free entry for door prizes.

The chili feed was sponsored by Capitol Federal, Washburn University, and The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

