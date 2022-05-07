TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cumulus Media and 99.3 The Eagle Radio station held their annual Cruise Night Car Show Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles Cruise Night car show was held on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topekae Capitol on Saturday with classic cars, a motorcycle ally, food trucks, and beer vendors.

This is Topeka’s biggest car show of the year for those enthusiasts that enjoy a classic car, hotrod, beer, and food trucks!

Car enthusiasts can stroll Kansas Ave. with an ice cold Bud Light and delicious food provided by the many food trucks available. The event was free to the public wanting to enjoy all the classic cars on display.