TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center’s latest exhibit features a curious monkey, math, science and engineering subjects.

“Today is the grand opening of ‘Let’s Get Curious’ a Curious George exhibit that was created by the Children’s Museum of Minnesota,” Dene Mosier, President and CEO, Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. “We are so excited to have it here. It’s a serious, fun, hands on exhibit.”

Curious George – the little monkey who has captured the imagination and hearts of millions of children and adults for years – has come to Topeka. The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center presents the “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” exhibit from Sept. 19, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024.

The exhibit was created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum, and introduces young children to Curious George’s world and leads visitors on a fun, meaningful interactive math, science and engineering-based adventure.

The exhibit is based on the familiar characters in H.A. and Margret Rey’s stories, “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” and inspires young children’s natural curiosity as they explore early science, math and engineering through hands-on interactive play.

The Discovery Center is open: