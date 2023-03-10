TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sunrise Theatre Company of Topeka opened its first performance of the year with Dear John by local playwright, Marcia Cebulska on Friday.

“Sunrise Theatre was started during the pandemic as an opportunity for local theater artists to put together work that wasn’t being produced elsewhere,” Jeff Boyer said, a Sunrise Theatre board member. “It sort of grew from there. ArtsConnect is our umbrella organization as a way to promote small theater.”

According to ArtsConnect, “Dear John is a funny and touching story told through the letters of Emily – an aspiring writer – and John – the gay musician/composer Emily loves.”

“Dear John is a wonderful show about a woman and a gay man she almost married,” Boyer said. “The whole story of their friendship is chronicled through a series of letters they exchange with one another.”

Emily leaves John at the altar, but they stay in touch through the years. They continue a tumultuous relationship throughout the years even after moving away from each other.

Performance Dates:

Friday, March 10, 7:00 p.m. show

Saturday, March 11, 7:00 p.m. show

Friday, March 17, 7:00 p.m. show

Saturday, March 18, 7:00 p.m. show

Sunday, March 19, 2:00 p.m. show

All shows will be performed at ArtsConnect located at 909 N. Kansas Avenue.