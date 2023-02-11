TOPEKA (KSNT) – Death by Chocolate by ACT Theatre, is a comedy murder mystery about Nick Noir, a private eye who has fallen on hard times and is forced to fire his devoted secretary, Selma.

Coco and her sister, Bonbon, run Precious Perks Coffee Shoppe, which is known for its signature drink, Death by Chocolate. Unfortunately, Vinnie the Leech actually died while drinking it one month earlier. Now, business has fallen off and the shop might have to close unless somebody figures out what happened to Vinnie.

Performances are,

Friday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m.

ACT Theatre is located at Elmont United Methodist Church, 6635 NW Church Lane, Topeka. Tickets are $15 available at the door or at acttheatrecompany.com.