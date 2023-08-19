TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas held their annual Denim to Diamonds “There’s No Place Like Home” Gala, on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Townsite Ballroom.

“Tonight we are at Townsite Towers for our Denim to Diamonds, “There’s No Place Like Home” Gala. We have 390 people gathering tonight to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House and every penny we raise will help families stay close to their hospitalized kid.” Mindee Reece, CEO/Executive Director at Ronald McDonald House Charities of NE Kansas.

“At the VIP lounge there are door prizes, champaign, special cocktails, a silent auction, and the rest of attendees are having fun at our cocktail party.” said Reece.

The evening event included a cocktail party, fun activities, silent auction bidding, music, raffles, food & drink and more.

Attendees followed the Yellow Brick Road into the ballroom for a Kansas-themed buffet dinner followed by a program featuring introduction of the 2023-2024 Ronald McDonald House Family of the Year and a live auction. The evening of fundraising ended with a DJ Dance Party.

All funds from Denim to Diamonds go towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas.