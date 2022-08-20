TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities Denim to Diamonds fundraiser is back in person this year at the Townsite Plaza in downtown Topeka.

“It feels amazing to be back in person. We had picked the theme, Kentucky Derby, for our 2020 Gala and we didn’t have it in person. In 2021 we didn’t have the Gala in person and we saved the theme because we knew it would be great in person where everybody is dressed to the nines ad having a great time.” Mindee Reece, CEO and Executive Director of Ronald McDonald Charities of N.E. Kansas.

This year’s theme is Kentucky Derby. The Ronald McDonald fundraiser was held Saturday evening from 5:00-11:30 p.m.

The event included a cocktail party a red carpet fashion show, derby pong and Plinko games with prizes. The dinner and program feature KSNT evening anchors David George and McKenzi Davis as emcees, southern cuisine, virtual and live actions, and an introduction of the 2022-2023 RMHC Family of the Year. A DJ dance after the party will be from 9-11:30 p.m.

Proceeds from Denim to Diamonds go to keep the Topeka Ronald McDonald House open.

For more information and to get your tickets, click here.