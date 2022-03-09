TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dinosaurs Alive! opens Friday at the Topeka Zoo.

“We had artists carve these individually under the supervision of scientists. Which is why they are the only robots in the world that are as accurate as science knows.” Don Lessem, creator of Dinosaurs Alive!

“I have about 400 of these, mostly not in my living room, and they are in about 20 zoos all over the world. I’ve been doing this for four years. I’ve dug real dinosaurs all over the world, worked on movies like Jurassic Park, and I got frustrated with all the crummy robots, so I started building them the right way. Everyone is as true as we know.” said Lessem

The Topeka Zoo’s newest exhibit for the spring and summer is DINOSAURS ALIVE! This new dinosaur exhibit features life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs that move and make sounds just like the creatures that used to roam the planet! Zoo guests can discover different time periods, admire the magnitude of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and learn about “modern dinosaurs” still living today.

The life-like creatures were created by Don Lessem of Dino Don Inc. With each zoo admission you get access to the dinosaur experience. There will also be educational activities in the Field Camp, and at the Dig Site.

Don Lessem is an explorer, writer, exhibitor, and television presenter and one of the world’s leading popular presenters of dinosaurs – via his Jurassic Park and Disney movie and theme park consulting, excavations of giant dinosaurs, touring exhibitions, expeditions, 52 books, and NOVA and DISCOVERY CHANNEL television documentaries.

Mr. Lessem is a degreed animal behaviorist and former Knight Journalism Fellow at M.I.T. and science correspondent for The Boston Globe. He and his wife, Valerie Jones, live in a 1784 Philadelphia-area mansion surrounded by the original dinosaurs from The Jurassic Park film.