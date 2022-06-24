TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center has brought back Jurassic Quest this summer.

Jurassic Quest is a walk among the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods. There are exhibits with ancient ocean dwellers including the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long Megalodon.

Jurassic Quest visitors will:

Walk among animatronic dinosaurs created with paleontologists to be true-to-detail.

Climb aboard some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America!

The Quest, an interactive adventure- simply pick up a brochure at the entrance and follow ten clues to the “Quest Spot” signs. Once you finish all the activities, collect a prize at the end- Ready, Set, Quest! Get your giggles going at our interactive Baby & Walking Dinosaur Shows.

Meet the babies – hatched only at Jurassic Quest – Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.

Dig for fossils, and check out a real T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull at our fossil exhibit.

Live your best dinosaur life with activities like fossil digs, fossil science exhibit, inflatables.

Jurassic Quest is open on:

Friday – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for tickets to Jurassic Quest.