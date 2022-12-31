TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Childrens Discovery Center, 4400 Southwest 10th Ave., celebrated the new year on Saturday with a balloon drop at noon.

The noon year’s eve party included a DIY donut party, fun with slime and a thrilling balloon drop at noon. Each child received a party kit with wonderful memories of their new year celebration and all the fun of New Year’s Eve party designed just for young children.

Although the balloon “drop” malfunctioned, the kids enjoyed their new year’s celebration playing with the balloons once they were released.

Noon Year’s Eve also includes a morning of play at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center with over 15,000 square feet of indoor exhibits exploring science, careers, art, building and more.