TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center is home to several hundred dogs for the next few days.

“There are two clubs involved in this show, the Greater Emporia Kennel Club and the Jesse James Kennel Club. In every ring we have a Best of Breed and we will have a group competition this afternoon whee all the winners compete against each other.” says Karen McFarlane, the event organizer from Kearney Missouri.

“These dogs come from the East Coast, Texas, Oklahoma, and several from Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.” says McFarlane.

The dog show is a joint effort between the Jesse James Kennel Club in Kearney, Missouri and the Greater Emporia Kennel Club.

The Dog show will continue through Sunday, June 5th. Doors are open to the public.

The Jesse James Kennel Club Dog Show attracts dog owners and breeders from across the United States. The dogs are judged on conformation, overall appearance, temperament and structure. The judges look for characteristics that allow the dog to perform the function for which his or her breed was made.