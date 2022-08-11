TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Blaisdell Pool in Gage Park held their annual dog swim Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation “Dog Swims” will be from 5-7 p.m. on August 11 at the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center and the other will be from 5-7 p.m. on August 15 at the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center. It is $5 per dog and all dogs that participate must be vaccinated and under the control of their owners.

Owners are welcome to bring toys to toss into the water for their dogs to fetch. Those with smaller dogs were able to use the shallow area of the aquatic center. The event is a spectacle with the large variety of dogs, their interactions with their owners and their interactions with other dogs.