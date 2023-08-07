TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka Aquatic Centers are hosting dog swim days before the summer ends.

“On the last day of the season before we drain the pool, we open the pools up for dogs to swim,” Zach Kanicki, an Aquatic Supervisor for Shawnee County, said. “It’s $5 per dog. We split it up into two sessions this year, a small dog swim and a big dog swim.”

Dog swim days will be available at the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center on Aug. 7 and Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center on Aug. 8. Both events are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It costs $5 per dog and each dog must be vaccinated and carefully watched and controlled by their owners.

Due to popularity, the swim is split into two sessions:

4 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. for small dogs weighing 30 pounds or less, and 5:35-7 p.m. for dogs weighing 30 pounds or more.

Patrons are not permitted in water deeper than chest level and may not submerge beneath the surface and the dogs are not allowed into the deep end/dive wells of the pool. Owners may bring dog toys, and all dogs must be vaccinated.