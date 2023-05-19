TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center is hosting the Kansas Buckskin Association Horse Show this weekend Domer Livestock Arena.

“We have all different types of events here. Already this year we’ve had barrel racing, another Buckskin show, and we have the county fair coming up in July. In the fall we get really busy with the Kansas Quarter Horse Show called ‘Hope in the Heartland’ and we have a couple rodeos coming up and a lot more for people to come out and see,” said Stormont Vail Events Center Equine & Livestock Manager Laurie Moore.

The livestock arena holds several shows throughout the year, including horse shows, hunter jumper competitions, barrel racing, 4H activities, rodeos, the Shawnee County fair in late July and many more livestock events throughout the year.