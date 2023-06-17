TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dover celebrated their heritage Saturday with an early morning pancake feed and 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run followed by several activities for the family.

“We have a car show, antique tractors, every inflatable you can imagine, kids activities, and everything is all volunteer and all paid for by donations.” Ross Sage, Dover resident.

The 37th annual Dover Heritage Days included a car show, vendor fair, kids activities/inflatables, food trucks, a parade, feats of strength competition, music and fireworks and a special appearance from the Shawnee County Mounted Posse.

Settlers came to Dover in 1856 and in 1860. Dover was made a voting precinct of Auburn Township. In the fall of 1867, Dover was erected into a township. The first postmaster was Alfred Sage, appointed in 1862. The family name Sage is still widespread in the area today. The Sage and Bassett families in Dover came from Somersetshire, Bristol.

The city was named after Dover, New Hampshire.