TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dover, Ks. celebrated their Heritage Days Saturday with a car show, Antique Tractor display, kid’s activities, a vendor fair, a parade, a beer garden, live music a fire works display and a special appearance from the Shawnee County Mounted Posse.

Settlers came to Dover in 1856 and in 1860, Dover was made a voting precinct of Auburn Township. In the fall of 1867, Dover was erected into a township. The first postmaster was Alfred Sage, appointed in 1862, and the family name, Sage, is still widespread in the area today.

Dover was named after Dover, New Hampshire. The Sage and Bassett families in Dover came from Somersetshire, Bristol.