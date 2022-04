TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Downtown Farmers Market, 12th and Harrison in downtown Topeka, held their opening weekend on Saturday.

Vendors were seeing steady traffic throughout the morning. The market features canned goods, spring flowers, early vegetables and herbs, homemade cookies and bread, honey and more.

More than 50 vendors take part each week.

The market is open every Saturday from April to November, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.