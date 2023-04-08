TOPEKA (KSNT) – The downtown farmers market is back for 2023. New this year is the location. Because of construction in the parking lot at 12th and Topeka Blvd. the farmers market has moved to S.W. 6th and Harrison Ave.

Vendors were seeing steady traffic throughout the morning. The market features canned goods, spring flowers, early vegetables and herbs, homemade cookies and bread, honey and more.

More than 50 vendors take part each week.

The Farmers Market is open every Saturday from April through November, 7:30 a.m. to noon.