TOPEKA (KSNT) – The I-70 Polk/Quincy Viaduct project is one step closer to its start date Tuesday as Kansas Department of Transportation officials gave the city council members an update on the progress of the project.

KDOT wants to change I-70 at the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka to six lanes and fix the bridge in that area by moving much of I-70, 200 feet to the north to flatten the curve at 3rd Street. The redesign will enhance safety and help to maintain posted interstate speeds.

The project is currently in the IKE Transportation Program and is in the development pipeline according to Debbie Tanking, assistant Bureau Chief of Roads with KDOT.

“There were a lot of initial studies done in terms of capacity and safety. The plans are still in development stages and we are reassessing the needs of the viaduct,” Tanking said. “We are looking at over $200 million dollars to reconstruct the section from MacVicar Ave to 6th Street.”

“The existing bridge will need to be replaced and is currently accumulating extensive costs. Replacing the bridge alone would cost $81 M,” KDOT said in its released plan. “This 6-lane expansion would improve a sharp curve and safety overall.”

KDOT announced the multi-million dollar project in 2020.

Project Schedule:

Plans to Right-of-Way Spring, 2021

Demolition begins June 2022

Utility Relocation

Design / coordination All of 2022

Relocation Early 2023 to July 2024

Final Design 2021-2024

Plans to Traffic Engineering October 2022

Plans Complete July 2024

Letting October 2024

A few details about the project:

In the KDOT March 2022 Letting:

• Buildings will be demolished as acquired starting in June 2022

• All to allow Kansas State Historic Preservation Office investigation to be completed

• Jackson Street to remain open throughout

Most R/W tracts have been appraised

• Some offers have been made

• 2 tracts have accepted

• Remainder are being negotiated

City design/private utility coordination will be in 2022,

• City of Topeka bid letting in early 2023

• Combined storm, sanitary, water

• KDOT partnering to allow all included in local match

• Relocation in 2023 and early 2024

• Working with Evergy, Kansas Gas, Cox and others

• Evergy has two main north/south transmission lines

• July 2024 is the target relocation date for City