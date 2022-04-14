TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka Inc. is sponsoring the Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week for 2022.

This year’s downtown restaurant week is scheduled for April 15th to 24th. Participating businesses are offering special menu items, drink discounts and more. There are more than a dozen downtown eateries and shops.

“Fideli’s Steak & Pasta has an Italian feel to it with a focus on Steak and Pasta,” said Ariel Coffland, Fideli’s Steak & Pasta, located in the Cyrus Hotel in downtown Topeka. “We also do Mediterranean Cuisine and food that is local to Kansas. Our private dining room is our most requested space. Our main dining room has a beautiful design, a little more modern.”

“We’re proud to be part of Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week because it’s a great way to support local businesses and spur enthusiasm for our capital city’s downtown corridor,” said Seth Wagoner, CEO of AIM Strategies, downtown restaurant week’s presenting sponsor.

“DTI is thrilled to be organizing this year’s Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week, with help from some great community partners,” said Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka Inc. “We hope to make downtown’s 2022 restaurant week the best yet and can’t wait to welcome visitors to the area for 10 days of food, fun and specially curated treats.”

The Greater Topeka Partnership plans to highlight restaurants downtown, in East Topeka, the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District and north Topeka and throughout the city’s west side, throughout April. This social campaign is designed to coincide with such events as the NOTO Redbud Festival and NOTO in Bloom.

“I am excited to see Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week return!” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Coupled with the Redbud Festival in NOTO and new restaurants like Jefferson’s opening in the Sherwood area in April, Topeka is going to offer diners a treat this spring.”

More information about participating businesses and their restaurant-week specials may be found online at DowntownTopekaInc.com/DTRW.