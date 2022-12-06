TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka Inc.’s Window Decorating contest kicked off Dec. 1.
People are invited to come downtown and view the art and vote on their favorite window by texting a number that is posted next to the art display.
The business that gets the most amount of votes will receive a $500 cash prize, a trophy, and some special promotions from Downtown Topeka Inc.
A few of the downtown business participating in this year’s store front contest include,
- David’s Jewelers
- Leaping Lamas
- Earth’s Choice
- Cap Fed Bank
- Onyx
- Topeka Yoga
- Dr. Cramer
- Topeka Blueprint
- Fidelity Bank
- Clayton Financial
- Hazel Hill
- Cashmere Popcorn
- Four Guys
- Moburt’s
- Hunter & Lane
- Cyrus Hotel
“We want to make it a holiday season, rather than just a parade day. We have a lot of small businesses so we always want to encourage people to shop small and this is just another way to get people down here. Maybe you’ll find a store you didn’t know about prior, but you also just get to enjoy the festivities.” Stephanie Norwood, Director of Events for the Greater Topeka Partnership.