TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka Inc.’s Window Decorating contest kicked off Dec. 1.
People are invited to come downtown and view the art and vote on their favorite window by texting a number that is posted next to the art display.
The business that gets the most amount of votes will receive a $500 cash prize, a trophy, and some special promotions from Downtown Topeka Inc.

A few of the downtown business participating in this year’s store front contest include,

  • David’s Jewelers
  • Leaping Lamas
  • Earth’s Choice
  • Cap Fed Bank
  • Onyx
  • Topeka Yoga
  • Dr. Cramer
  • Topeka Blueprint
  • Fidelity Bank
  • Clayton Financial
  • Hazel Hill
  • Cashmere Popcorn
  • Four Guys
  • Moburt’s
  • Hunter & Lane
  • Cyrus Hotel


“We want to make it a holiday season, rather than just a parade day. We have a lot of small businesses so we always want to encourage people to shop small and this is just another way to get people down here. Maybe you’ll find a store you didn’t know about prior, but you also just get to enjoy the festivities.” Stephanie Norwood, Director of Events for the Greater Topeka Partnership.