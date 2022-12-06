TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka Inc.’s Window Decorating contest kicked off Dec. 1.

People are invited to come downtown and view the art and vote on their favorite window by texting a number that is posted next to the art display.

The business that gets the most amount of votes will receive a $500 cash prize, a trophy, and some special promotions from Downtown Topeka Inc.

A few of the downtown business participating in this year’s store front contest include,

David’s Jewelers

Leaping Lamas

Earth’s Choice

Cap Fed Bank

Onyx

Topeka Yoga

Dr. Cramer

Topeka Blueprint

Fidelity Bank

Clayton Financial

Hazel Hill

Cashmere Popcorn

Four Guys

Moburt’s

Hunter & Lane

Cyrus Hotel



“We want to make it a holiday season, rather than just a parade day. We have a lot of small businesses so we always want to encourage people to shop small and this is just another way to get people down here. Maybe you’ll find a store you didn’t know about prior, but you also just get to enjoy the festivities.” Stephanie Norwood, Director of Events for the Greater Topeka Partnership.