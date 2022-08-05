TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country and Gospel singer/performer, Duke Mason returned to Topeka on Friday night at the Historic Vinewood Event Center. The cover band Cowboy Inc. from Ottawa, Ks. played on stage with Mason.

Duke Mason has supported several organizations in Topeka with his performances, including the Shawnee County 4-H and numerous church organizations.

Mason, from Joplin, Mo., is known as an Elvis Presley tribute artist as well as for his singing skills in country, gospel, and classic rock music. The talented artist also plays guitar, keyboards, bass, and drums.

He has performed with country greats, George Jones, The Gatlin Brothers, T.G. Shepard, Billy Dean, Sawyer Brown, and many others.