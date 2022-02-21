TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn softball team was scheduled to play in the Emporia State Classic last weekend, but because of heavy snow in Emporia the Classic has been moved to Gahnstrom Field on Washburn University’s campus.

“We were supposed to go to the Emporia State Classic this weekend,” Brenda Holaday, Washburn University Head Softball Coach, said. “They had so much snow they couldn’t get their field ready and asked if we thought we could get our field ready to play Sunday and Monday.”

The Washburn softball team was busy clearing snow from Gahnstrom Field over the weekend for a Sunday and Monday double header.

Washburn played Quincy University at 2 p.m. and will play them again at 4 p.m. on Monday.