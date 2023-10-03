TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sales and Marketing Executives of Topeka (SME Topeka) held their monthly meeting Tuesday evening at the Topeka Country Club.

October’s guest speaker was Eric Jorgenson, entrepreneur, writer and investor and one of the founding members Zaarly, a company that helps homeowners find service providers, has been publishing online since 2014. His business blog, Evergreen, has educated and entertained over a million readers.

“I’m going to talk about the intersection of wealth and happiness and how you can have both and the the tradeoffs between them,” Jorgenson said.

Special guests for the October meeting were Washburn University Business students. Each student received a copy of Jorgenson’s first book, The Almanak of Naval Ravikant.

“SME is a pretty remarkable organization. We have existed since 1957,” Rick LeJuerrne, former SME president said. “It was meant for members in the sales and marketing professions, but we’ve expanded over the years and now we’ve included, sales professionals, marketing experts, we have a mix of CEO’s, Executives, business owners and entrepreneurs.” Rick LeJuerrne, former SME president said.

Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka is an organization for sales and marketing professionals in Northeast Kansas. Their members are committed to practicing the highest standards of excellence in all aspects of sales and marketing through continued education, community involvement, and professional networking. They offer opportunities to enhance skills, connect with future sales and marketing professionals, and exchange industry strategies with peers.