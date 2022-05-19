TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evans United Carnival has been a tradition in Topeka for several years.

The carnival arrives shortly after school is out for the summer and stays for several days, providing delicious carnival style cuisine, games that will test your skills and rides everyone can enjoy. The carnival is set up in the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot.

The carnival is open Thursday May 19th to Sunday May 29th:

Weeknights: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.