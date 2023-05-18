TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza held their first Eats & Beats Concert Thursday evening in downtown Topeka from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s entertainment was by KnuckleHead Jones who plays classic rock music, with band members,

  • Dave Buller – guitar
  • Todd Breckenridge – bass
  • Kenny Fields – vocals, guitar
  • Randy Rowe – drums

Food trucks for Thursday night’s concert include,

  • Poppin Squeeze
  • Flavor Wagon
  • Taqueria Mexico Lindo
  • Snack Shack
  • Manila Snow Cone
  • Cocktails by Mac

The next Eats & Beats concert will be Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. with the rock band The Bash.

KSNT is a proud sponsor of the Eats & Beats Concert Series.