TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza held their first Eats & Beats Concert Thursday evening in downtown Topeka from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s entertainment was by KnuckleHead Jones who plays classic rock music, with band members,

Dave Buller – guitar

Todd Breckenridge – bass

Kenny Fields – vocals, guitar

Randy Rowe – drums

Food trucks for Thursday night’s concert include,

Poppin Squeeze

Flavor Wagon

Taqueria Mexico Lindo

Snack Shack

Manila Snow Cone

Cocktails by Mac

The next Eats & Beats concert will be Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. with the rock band The Bash.

KSNT is a proud sponsor of the Eats & Beats Concert Series.