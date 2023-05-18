TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza held their first Eats & Beats Concert Thursday evening in downtown Topeka from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s entertainment was by KnuckleHead Jones who plays classic rock music, with band members,
- Dave Buller – guitar
- Todd Breckenridge – bass
- Kenny Fields – vocals, guitar
- Randy Rowe – drums
Food trucks for Thursday night’s concert include,
- Poppin Squeeze
- Flavor Wagon
- Taqueria Mexico Lindo
- Snack Shack
- Manila Snow Cone
- Cocktails by Mac
The next Eats & Beats concert will be Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. with the rock band The Bash.
KSNT is a proud sponsor of the Eats & Beats Concert Series.