TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Evergy Plaza’s skating rink is now open.

Skating season will run from Nov. 12, to Jan. 29, 2023. Each day, excluding holidays, will have 5 skate sessions, each lasting 90 minutes.

Skate rental is included in the cost of a ticket. Tickets can be purchased online and helps reserve a spot in the session you’d like to attend.

You can also purchase tickets on-site for available sessions.

Sessions are as follows:

11:00 am – 12:30 pm

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Click here to purchase tickets. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for kids

