TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza brought in the holiday season with a lighting ceremony Saturday evening for the community Christmas tree.

Despite a cold steady rain, several people came out to watch the lighting ceremony. The ice rink was open to those brave enough to skate in the rain as they watched the tree glow in the dark.

Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla thanked everybody for coming out and gave the countdown for the tree lighting.