TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka held their last Crossroad’s Fountain Show Tuesday evening for 2023.

The Crossroads Fountain show is held each Tuesday evening from June through September, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Fountain Show is followed by the Splash Pad for the kids.

The last event of the season for Evergy Plaza will be Friday Night Flicks on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.