TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch concert series continued Wednesday with pop musician Mathew Mulnix.

Mulnix is an alternative pop/rock musician from Lawrence, KS. He’s released three albums including The Truth Exposed in 2013, Relative North in 2017, and Sugar Coated Sadness. His music has been featured in national publications such as Substream Magazine and The Alternative.

The concert series is on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., April through September. Each week features live music and food trucks.

Upcoming concerts for May include: