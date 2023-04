TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka kicked off their Live @ Lunch Concert Series today with the rock band Blacktop Thunder.

Food trucks available Wednesday for the event include:

Bobby’s Food Co.

It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery

Poppin Squeeze

Oleander Cafe

The next Live @ Lunch concert will be: April 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Justwynmoore.

Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series takes place every Wednesday from April 5 to Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.