TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza will be kicking off their Live @ Lunch series downtown beginning today. The concert series is a lunchtime opportunity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday from April through September, providing live music and food trucks.

Evergy Plaza is proud to present local performers Soul 2 Soul, Time Express, Colin Nichols, and Matthew Mulnix in April. This is the second year of Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch series and is free to the public.

April Live @ Lunch concerts include,