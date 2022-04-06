TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza will be kicking off their Live @ Lunch series downtown beginning today. The concert series is a lunchtime opportunity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday from April through September, providing live music and food trucks.
Evergy Plaza is proud to present local performers Soul 2 Soul, Time Express, Colin Nichols, and Matthew Mulnix in April. This is the second year of Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch series and is free to the public.
April Live @ Lunch concerts include,
- April 6th
Music: Soul 2 Soul
Food Trucks: Bobby’s Food Co., Oleander Cafe, Poppin’ Squeeze
- April 13th
Music: Time Express
Food Trucks: Oleander Cafe, Poppin’ Minis, Lago Vista
- April 20th
Music: Colin Nichols
Food Trucks: Oleander Cafe, Poppin’ Squeeze, Burger Bus
- April 27th
Music: Matthew Mulnix
Food Trucks: Poppin’ Squeeze, Taqueria Mexico Lindo