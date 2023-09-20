TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools held their 13th annual Topeka Public Schools Family Fitness Fun Night at Hummer Sports Park, Wednesday evening.

“We are so excited about family fitness fun night. We have booths for health and wellness, we are giving out water and basketballs,” Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent 501 School. “We have 100’s of families out tonight. Every school is represented and families from every school are here tonight.”

This event provided information to families and the community on education and healthy living in a positive and fun atmosphere for all ages in a safe and socially-distanced setting.

Attendees can visit various booths to learn about nutrition, fitness, mental health and much more, or even participate in games and activities.