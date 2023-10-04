TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Family Service & Guidance Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new 24-bed, 24,000-square foot Youth Crisis & Recovery Center on Wednesday morning.

“This has been in the works for about three years. We see a need in the state of Kansas for more crisis beds. While we work closely with hospitals, we see kids that may go to a hospital, that we can take care of locally and help out our community.” Travis Freed, Director of Crisis and Recovery Services,Family Service & Guidance.

The new Center is designed to provide a safe, therapeutic environment in which children and teens experiencing severe mental health crises can receive care in a timely manner. Youth living with concurrent substance use disorders and mental health challenges will get the help they need to regain control of their lives.

“It took a village to be here today, so thank you. Today is a life-changing day for children, teens and families in our community.” Kathy Mosher, Chief Executive Officer, Family Service & Guidance.

The center has Sixteen beds designated for children and teens engaged in crisis or intermediate crisis services and eight beds are set aside for youth participating in FSGC’s Integrated Treatment for Co-Occurring Disorders. IT-COD is a treatment program for youth who are struggling with mental health challenges and substance use disorders at the same time.

A stay at the new Youth Crisis & Recovery Center may last up to 28 days. This gives the youth time to work closely with dedicated FSGC professionals to get to the root causes of their challenges.